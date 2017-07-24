Bobby Deol is all set for a comeback to silver screen with Poster Boys. The movie also stars Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Bobby was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also starred his brother and father, while Sunny last featured in Ghayal Once Again.

The makers of Poster Boys have just released the film’s official trailer and it was one to be reckoned. The comedy film set in the backdrop of rural India has the three actors essaying pivotal characters. Take a look:

Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer of the upcoming film reveals more on the story of the three lead stars, where Sunny Deol is a retired fauji, Bobby Deol is a school teacher and Shreyas Talpade plays a recovery agent whose lives turn upside down after an uneventful incident happens when their photos appear on a vasectomy poster. The film is said to be inspired by a real life incident.

Poster Boys is set to be Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which Shreyas had produced and acted in.Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd., and Affluence Movie Pvt. Ltd.The film that promises to be a rib-tickler is slated to release on September 8.

