Watch the official trailer of the upcoming biographical drama Poorna featuring Aditi Inamdar in a titular role.

The film is based on the life of mountaineer Poorna Malavath, who became the youngest girl to climb the Mount Everest at the age of 13. The film also stars Rahul Bose in a key role.

Watch the inspiring trailer right here:

Directed and produced by Rahul Bose, the film is set to hit the screens on 31st March.