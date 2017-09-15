Shraddha Kapoor has always been seen in a girl-next-door avatar on-screen. But now she will be seen sporting two different looks in her upcoming flick Haseena Parkar. She will be playing the younger bubbly avatar and the bold fierce avatar later in the movie.

We have to say, ever since we have seen the trailer of the film, we have been quite impressed with her transformation. Shraddha’s real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who was last seen in Jazbaa with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will be portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim.

After the melodious Tere Bina and the cocky Bantai songs from the film, the third song released by the makers is a sizzling dance track titled Piya Aa. The song introduces Indo-Australian Hottie Sarah Anjuli.

Listen to the track here:

Sarah Anjuli is seen burning the dance floor with her sultry moves, Piya Aa is a foot-tapping number, which will easily prove to be one of this year’s favourite dance number. Sarah has worked in international projects before this but she will make her Bollywood debut with this track, which is also slated to feature Siddhanth Kapoor.

Trending :

The upcoming gangland drama is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand after his husband Ibrahim Parkar was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parkar also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parkar died due to cardiac arrest.

Swiss Entertainment presents Apoorva Lakhia’s direction which is co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi and produced by Nahid Khan starring Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Ankur Bhatia is set to release on 22nd September 2017.