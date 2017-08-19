Despite all the personal issues that had made national headlines a few months ago, the feisty Kangna Ranaut has never let that affect her professional work. The firebrand actress is now having two films in her kitty to watch out for. These include the Hansal Mehta’s Simran and Krish’s Manikarnika.

While Manikarnika is making brisk progress, the makers of Simran are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film’s success at the box-office. The makers of the film have now recently released a song that has been titled Pinjra Tod Ke’. The song features and revolves around the actress Kangna Ranaut in the main lead. The lyrics of the song goes as “Sitaron mein sitara jo hai, Mere naam ka chamka abhi, Zameen pe hai yeh roshni, Ya hai aasman bikhra abhi, Jannat ke saaye, Jannat le aaye hain baahon mein, Ab zindagi jee… Pinjra tod ke, tod ke udd jaana hai”.

The said track is a solo one which has been soulfully sung by the mellifluous singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The song’s music has been composed by the awesome twosome duo of Sachin-Jigar, who had earlier composed many tuneful tracks. The lyrics of the said track has been penned by and Priya Sariya.

The song ‘Pinjra tod ke, tod ke udd jaana hai’ basically describes the life of every girl in an extremely heart touching and beautiful manner. Prior to this track, the makers of Simran had released a wedding song called Lagdi Hai Thaai, which was more like an upbeat wedding dance number.

In simple words, the track Pinjra Tod Ke can be described as an emotional journey and characterization of Simran and her journey of being a kleptomaniac.

Directed by the ace film maker Hansal Mehta, Simran is all set to hit the theaters on September 15 this year.