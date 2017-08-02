After waiting for almost since forever, fans at least got to see a mini clip of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s new song Phurrr from Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi. Music is composed by Pritam and International artist Diplo.





Makers are using every last of their sweat, blood, and tear to promote this song and the teaser shows how they have tried to make a fusion of Indian and western music. Pritam, the master of party songs meeting Diplo the international Grammy award winning music composer is the major thing to make the hype touch sky. Shah Rukh Khan has done the same with Akon (Chammak Chalo & Criminal) in Ra.One. Chammak Chalo was a rage back then, hope it’s the same case with Phurrr.

Watch the Phurrr teaser here:

The full song will be released today but apparently, if you have to listen to it you’ll have to pay for it until the makers open windows for all. This strategy is good on paper as it will hype up the buzz until the song becomes available for all but it can also backfire if they take too long to make the song free for all. Obviously, the diehard fans will lap up this opportunity to be the first ones to listen to it.

The movie is all set to release this week and Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma is on a promotion spree since few days. The movie is directed by the romantic maestro Imtiaz Ali. Previous songs are finding their space to people’s music library as few of them top the list. Beech Beech Mein is already being played in major pubs and discs. Safar has been tagged the travel song of the year whereas Hawayein is a soothing break the album needed.