The makers of Phillauri have now released its 2nd song from the album ‘What’s Up’. It’s a fun, Punjabi wedding song that brings together two worlds past and present and puts the friendly spirit Shashi played by Anushka Sharma right at the heart of this mad Punjabi wedding, making the situation even madder!

Mika Singh is at his best in this track as he brings his energy and adds his signature style to make the high tempo What’s Up – the quintessential wedding track of the season.

The high-energy song, featuring Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, has been composed by Jasleen Royal, who has also sung the song along with Mika. Catch the song right here:

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal, written by Anvita Dutt and produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri is set to release worldwide on March 24.