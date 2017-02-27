When it was first heard, for a brief few seconds in the trailer of Phillauri, the love ballad, Sahiba caught everyone’s attention. And the song surpasses expectations and how!

Sung in his mellifluous voice by debutant Romy along with Pawni Pandey, Sahiba recreates the timeless appeal of the Mirza Sahiba folklore from Punjab weaving the essence of this tale of unrequited love in a musically enticing, contemporary form.

The song, written by Anvita Dutt and visualized on the film’s lead pair Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, grows on you right from the very first time that you listen to it.

Phillauri with Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and supported by Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, is a fun, family entertainer that is being noticed for its extremely unique content. Anushka plays a friendly ghost from the past whose love story with Diljit unfolds in the backdrop of a present day Punjabi wedding.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal, written by Anvita Dutt and produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri is set to release worldwide on March 24.