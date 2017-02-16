Presenting ‘Dum Dum’ – the first Sufi love song from the upcoming Phillauri. Sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, the song is beautifully shot, capturing Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma’s budding love.

The lyrics of the song has been penned by Anvita Dutt and Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music. Enjoy the track right here –

Directed by Anshai Lal, produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, Phillauri also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

The film is set to release worldwide on March 24.