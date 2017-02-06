Phillauri Official Trailer | Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh

Here comes the bride… in spirit! Watch the trailer of Phillauri, and meet Shashi (Anushka Sharma), the friendly spirit who is here to tell her love story. It narrates the unique story of how it will take a crazy Punjabi wedding, rank strangers and more than a lifetime to complete a love story.

Set in Phillaur, Punjab, it is an out-and-out full family entertainer. Catch the trailer right here :

Produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Anshai Lal, the film stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, the movie is releasing on 24th March 2017.