Pehli Baar From Dhadak: Ajay-Atul Know How To Recreate MAGIC With The Same Perfection!

The buzz of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is immense among the audiences. The duo looks cute on screen as a couple. The movie’s trailer and songs received a lot of appreciation. Now, the makers have released the third song of the film titled Pehli Baar.

Pehli Baar is a recreation of Yad Lagla which also features in the original movie. The song shows the start of Janhvi and Ishaan’s love-story in the movie. The video of the song looks vibrant.

Take a look:



According to an interview in DNA, the director of the movie, Shashank Khaitan talk about the song, “We have retained two songs from Sairat because they lent themselves beautifully to Dhadak. Pehli Baar is about that innocent first love and a young boy’s desire for a girl he can never have. Without any set choreography, it captures the moment when Ishaan meets Janhvi and gets attracted to her.”

He further commented on Amitabh Bhattacharya being the writer and Ajay-Atul being the composers of the song, “Dhadak is melodious but intense because it speaks of eternal romance, whereas Pehli Baar is like that moment of sunshine you experience when you fall in love.” It is sung by Atul Gogavale, who had also rendered the original. “As Ajay-Atul had created the Sairat album, too, you can notice the synergy. All the songs are distinct but belong to the same musical family. They have a great sense of orchestra and yet, there’s a strong underlying melody,”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhukar and Janhvi as Parthavi, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan. Dhadak will hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.