Pataakha Trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj Promises An EXPLOSION Of Enjoyment!

Pataakha Trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha trailer has finally been released and the makers unveiled it at 12 am, the night when India and Pakistan truly became two nations. The film is based on tale of two perpetually fighting sisters which the director finds to be perfect metaphor for India- Pakistan. Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra are playing sisters, who keep waging war with each other at slightest provocation.

Sanya took to her Twitter account and shared the trailer of the film. She wrote, “छुटकी से पंगा पड़ेगो भारी |#PataakhaTrailer Out Now bit.ly/Pataakha-Trail… @VishalBhardwaj #DheerajWadhawan @ajay0701 @KytaProductions @pataakhamovie @rekha_bhardwaj @radhikamadan01 @WhoSunilGrover #VijayRaaz @saanandverma @B4UMotionPics @ZeeMusicCompany”

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra look like a complete explosive package in the trailer. The dialogue delivery and dialect is just on-point. These girls are the real Pataakhas! Talking about Sunil Grover, he never disappoints us! He has always managed to put a smile on our face, and this time too he is quite successful in doing so! Vishal Bhardwaj’s trailer promises a complete entertainer. Check out this interesting trailer here:

