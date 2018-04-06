Parmanu Teaser: A Peek Into One Of India’s Unsung Achievements

While John Abraham may have locked horns with the producers over his upcoming project Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, it looks like the actor is advancing with his film’s release. After revealing one of the new posters for the film, the actor shared a teaser for the nuclear thriller.

The minute-long teaser starts off with a montage of some of India’s biggest achievement throughout its history, from its independence in 1947 to win the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Narrated by Boman Irani, the teaser then starts showing clips of the Indian Army conducting nuclear bomb tests in Pokhran, as Boman Irani talks about the achievement lost in the pages of history. It also gives a look into Johan Abraham’s character, as he talks about India becoming a nuclear state. The teaser does a good job of piquing the viewer’s attention, while not giving away any spoilers or reveal too much of the plot.

According to a report in Mid-Day, while talking about John releasing the film’s poster on social media, the film’s producer Prernaa Arora says, “This move will backfire. Our production house and Zee’s Kyta Productions are the presenters of the film, his production house was merely associated with it. How can he state that he is presenting the film now? He can’t release the film without our permission. It’s a criminal act. We’re taking legal recourse.” The trailer is no longer available on the actors Twitter account, saying that the video has been removed due to copyright issues.