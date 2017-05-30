Parineeti Chopra’s Classmate Lashes Out at Her Fabricated Sob Story

Parineeti Chopra recently attended the graduation day ceremony of the self-defense academy for women with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. At the event, the actress spoke about the problems she faced as a girl growing up in Ambala, who had to ride a bicycle to school.

Parineeti said, “Hamare paas itne paise nahi hota the toh main school jati thi cycle pe. Gaadi, driver, bus ke paise bhi nahi hua karte hai.” She also went on to add that she was eve-teased at times too. “Main school ki skirt pehen ke jati thi toh kai baar aisa hua hai ki ladke aake mujhe chedte the.”

While that touched a lot of chords, a few were left miffed with her statements. These few are apparently Parineeti’s schoolmate from the days. However, if a guy supposedly from Parineeti’s school, is to be believed, the actor’s rags-to-riches story is a lie.

Kkanoo Gupta took to Facebook to slam Parineeti for “lying through the teeth” about her impoverished background. His Facebook post read, “Shame…coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc etc (sic).”

He added, “Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not everyone had. My friends from CJM (Convent of Jesus and Mary) would probably understand the lies a bit better (sic).”

Later, Parineeti Chopra issued a clarifying statement on Twitter. Read on to know what she has to say: