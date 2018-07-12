Paniyon Sa From Satyameva Jayate: John Abraham & Aisha Sharma Romance On Atif Aslam’s Magical Voice!

After the popularity of Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate, the makers of the film have now released the second track called Paniyon Sa. It is a romantic number which features John Abraham and Aisha Sharma. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Atif Aslam.

The song showcases the sweet love between John and Aisha. They will just make you fall in love with their charming chemistry. It shows us the cute little things which we go through in our own relationships.

Paniyon Sa is composed by Rochak Kohli and it is written by Kumaar. Check out the song here:

Producer Nikkhil Advani says, “I love watching the reaction of people when they hear and watch Paniyon Sa for the first time. The song makes you smile and feel all warm inside. Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar have elevated this very special number that Rochak and Kumaar have crafted for us. In my opinion, it’s everything that a love ballad should be.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar explains how the composition stands out in this highon-action movie. He adds, “Paniyon Sa is like a calm in the action storm. Rochak has made a beautiful composition, with Atif and Tulsi’s voices and Kumaar’s lyrics. It’s turned out to be a melodious track. In the song, director Milap Zaveri has established the love story between John and Aisha’s characters beautifully.”

The film produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment is slated to release on 15th August 2018. It is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.