Paltan Trailer: JP Dutta & Team Is Here With A Power-Packed & Gritty Story!

After releasing the splendid and pragmatic posters of the cast recently, the makers have finally launched the trailer of much anticipated war drama Paltan. The film which stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane & Luv Sinha in lead, is a comeback for Dutta after a gap of 12 years since his last period drama Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan tells the story of the Indian armed forces facing an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration. Just like the title poster, which one could relate to and heart for, the trailer is nothing short of repute, vengeance as well as emotional connect with the soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for the country against China at Nathula, Sikkim.

Check out the trailer here:

J.P Dutta seem to have done an amazing job, and we’re expecting nothing but another blockbuster with this Dutta’s war trilogy after his tremendous work in Border(1997) and LOC:Kargil(2003). Every lead from Bollywood star Jackie Shroff to Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary, everyone look so much into their roles and are totally seem to be doing justice to their characters. We love the quote used by the makers at the end of the trailer, “A martyr does not die when he is shot, but when he is Forgotten”. There couldn’t be anything better to connect to the audience at an emotional level, reminding the viewers of how much Indian soldiers deserve to be not just respected, but time and again reminded of, for their sacrifices.

After huge success that Border (highest grossing movie of 1997) and LOC:Kargil had gained, hopefully Paltan with its entire group paltan(army) would be appreciable and a treat to watch! We are anticipating to watch Dutta recreating the magic of Border! Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, Paltan will hit the theatres in September this year.