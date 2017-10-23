Riding high on the success of his latest release, Newton, Rajkummar Rao is now gearing up for his next, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The makers of Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, have now released a new song Pallo Latke.

This is the first time Rajkummar Rao will be sharing screen space with Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda. The chemistry between the two looks picture-perfect.

The song is a peppy track with amazing dance moves which will make you dance right away. The track is sung by Jyotica Tangri & Yasser Desai while the music is given by Raees & Zain – Sam and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. It is a remake of a popular Rajasthani song with the same name.

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film’s story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and what happens next is a roller coaster ride the audience would experience at the theater.

Trending :

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Kriti Kharbanda who made a stellar debut with Raaz: Reboot followed by Guest Iin London alongside Paresh Rawal, will be further seen in Karwaan, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akash Khurana.