The storm is here! Padmavati trailer is finally out and we bet you’ll see it more than once to sink in the grandeur. Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh & Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji are here to steal your heart away.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who does not require any introduction with this genre. We have already been a witness to his spellbinding magic in movies like Ramleela & Bajirao Mastani.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers have released the trailer of the film and we already can’t take our eyes off it. From massively elegant sets to eye-catching colourful costumes – Padmavati has each trademark of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati is one of the most beautifully portrayed women ever in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is as menacing in the trailer as he looked in the first look. Shahid Kapoor is a surprise package drooling our hearts away with his raw look.

The trailer’s background score is also a treat as every Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. The master, SLB, himself has composed the music for the film.

Shahid recently treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where one user asked his experience collaborating with Bhansali.

“Been a pleasure and a privilege,” Shahid replied.

Shahid will be seen essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, husband of actress Deepika Padukone’s character in the movie.

What does he like about his character, asked a fan.

Shahid said: “Courageous fearless. Respectful to women.”

Padmavati tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It will release on 1st December 2017. What are your views on the trailer of the film? Do let us know in the comments section below.