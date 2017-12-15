Padman Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is The Superhero We Deserve

After teasing us with amazing posters, the makers of Padman have finally released the trailer of the film. And guess what? We aren’t surprised after the watching this inspiring Padman trailer! Yet again, Akshay Kumar is back with a film that is all about creating awareness.

With this trailer, we can surely say that the makers have struck the right chord. The way Akshay have shown the whole concept of menstrual hygiene is definitely on-point.

Only Khiladi Kumar can come up with something like this. Showing a serious subject with giving it a humorous twist, is not everybody’s cup of tea! In the trailer, we can see that how Akshay Kumar struggles to revolutionize the concept of menstrual hygiene in small town India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine and pads. Akshay took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Presenting the much awaited #PadManTrailer, this one’s for the mad ones, the ones who are crazy enough to change the world”

Padman which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte is all set to release on Republic Day 2018 which focuses on menstruation and women’s health. The film is based on Twinkle Khanna’s book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. He is a Tamil Nadu based social activist, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Padman is directed by R Balki.

Well, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has some exciting and interesting projects in his kitty. Films like 2.0, Gold, Kesari, Mogul, Crack and Housefull 4; all the films are different from each other. These interesting line-ups will definitely create havoc at the box-office in 2018 and 2019.

His previous films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which was again all about creating awareness of usage of toilets and it is based on Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. It also entered the 100 crore club. So, that is for sure that Akshay knows the success formula and it will be quite visible when Padman releases.