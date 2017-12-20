After a trailer full of impact, Padman makers have released their first song Aaj Se Teri and it’s as good as the trailer. Sung by Arijit Singh the music for the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Padman was launched on Friday and quickly grabbed attention for bringing up such a strong message in a subtle yet entertaining way. The trailer got around 25 million views on Youtube in just 5 days. The first song released by the makers is just bang on! The song showcases Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s adorable and lovely chemistry. The duo is seen playing the on-screen role of husband and wife.

Watch the song here:



The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. The movie is releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women’s health.

The film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited film Aiyaary. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey who had early directed Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster’s Baby and Special 26. Sonam Kapoor, who plays the role of a Journalist in the film recently praised the film’s director R. Balki.

“Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary R. Balki,” she said, and added, “Padman is an incredible story that Akshay Kumar has brought to life with such grace and humility. Coming to a city near you.”

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The story is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. The book has already sold 100,000 copies.