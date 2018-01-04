Akshay Kumar and R. Balki’s Padman is all set to impress us all soon with its mind-blowing content. Earlier, we saw the posters, trailer and even the song, all of them were so quirky and meaningful at the same time.

After receiving a great response for all the other songs, the makers of Padman have released the third song from the film. The song is titled Hu Ba Hu and it is so beautifully shown.

The song Hu Ba Hu is a sweet mixture of electronic music and some quirkiness! The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics are by Kausar Munir. This song will definitely win your hearts with its sweetness.

Check out the song here:

Earlier, at the song launch of Aaj Se Teri, producer Twinkle Khanna revealed the fact that Akshay Kumar was not the first choice of the film. She also said that it was R Balki who convinced her that Akshay should play this role. When she was asked about if there some other actor in her mind, if not Akki, to which she replied, “Are you trying to make trouble in my marriage? (Laughs) No, I didn’t think of a few people but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolizes and men look up to and if he holds a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. So I think Akshay and after seeing the movie what Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that anybody else wouldn’t have been able to play this as wonderfully as Mr. K here!”

The story of Padman is based on a Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

Padman is all set to release on January 26, 2018 and it will be clashing with his friend Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary.