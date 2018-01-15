After months of facing resistance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat — earlier titled Padmavati — will hit the screens worldwide on January 25, the makers formally announced on Sunday.

The filmmaker hopes the audience likes the movie, which he says is his homage to the valour of the Rajputs.

The period drama, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will release with a U/A certificate after incorporating five modifications — including title change — suggested by the censor board.

Bhansali said in a statement: “Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honour, valour and vigour of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories.

“I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported.”

The makers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, have said the film is based on the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat. It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Trending

Padmaavat was caught in a row over claims by Rajput groups backed by a section of the BJP that it distorts history. Shree Rajput Karni Sena, at the forefront of the protests, demanded a ban. Some states, including Rajasthan and Gujarat, have banned the movie.

However, the makers are overwhelmed by the support they have received.

“Padmaavat is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity,” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18.

“It’s a story that is inherently Indian in its context, ethos and values.”

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said the movie will witness a “mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages and formats covering 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in India and the world”.

It will be the first Indian film to have an IMAX 3D release, the makers said.

Paramount Pictures will distribute the film across select international markets, including non-traditional territories.

“Padmaavat will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on January 25,” Andhare said.