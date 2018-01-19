Padmaavat Dialogue Promos Of Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Will Make You Scream Of Excitement

Padmaavat – one of the most awaited movies in the history of Bollywood has been finally releasing on 25th January. A huge movie like this comes with a huge risk and now one of its dialogue promos have been leaked online. To those who cannot wait for the movie can run (their mouse) and watch this now.

In a video, we see Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati roaring the initiation of war against Allaudin Khilji. Deepika slays the scene and her presence is explosive along with a mind-blowing dialogue delivery. She’s at par brilliance portraying the role and we already cannot wait for the film. This video of hers was leaked and went viral within minutes.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh posted a dialogue promo of his character. This also has Shahid Kapoor in it, delivering a whistle-worthy dialogue. The faceoff between Ranveer and Shahid’s character would be the center point of this film. Ranveer tweeted the dialogue promo saying, “#Padmaavat, releasing on 25th January 2018 in theatres near you. Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu. @filmPadmaavat @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari @Viacom18Movies @Bhansali_Prod @TSeries.”

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hold an early hearing on a plea challenging the grant of U/A certificate to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat by the Censor Board.

In a dialogue promo shared by Shahid Kapoor we can see how his character Maharawal Ratan Singh finds Rani Padmavati in a forest. It’s filled with goosebump’ing background music.

Referring to its Thursday’s order refraining states from standing in the way of the movie’s release, Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said they would hear the matter when it comes up in the normal course.

Lawyer M.L. Sharma had moved the court challenging the grant of Censor Board certificate to Padmaavat which its critics say distorts historical facts.

Bhansali has said the film is inspired by 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat and that it’s a film Indians will be proud of.