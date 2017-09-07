The third song from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 is here and we can’t keep calm. One of the most quirky songs in Bollywood Oonchi Hai Building is all set to rule the chartbusters list once again. The pepy number is finally out now!

The original song from 1997’s Judwaa is one of the most memorable tracks of 90s. The peppy song with quirky lyrics was a rage back in 90s and is still closely etched in our minds. The peppy song promises to be a dance number with it’s foot tapping beats and sassy tunes.

What is more exciting is that the revamped version of the song too will be crooned by none other than Anu Malik. The 90s generation swears by Anu Malik’s music it would be interesting to witness him enchant his magic in the revamped version as well. Listen to the track right here:

The video starts with the sexy Jacqueline Fernandez oozing oomph as Varun Dhawan aka Raja gets all naughty. While on the other hand the naive and innocent Varun Dhawan aka Prem is all stunned to witness the gorgeous Taapsee Pannu. The background music evokes high time nostalgia as we are taken back to the 90s. The anticipation around the reprised version is at it’s peak. The audience is eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

David Dhawan shares, “Oonchi hai building has in a way transcended time and has a huge universal appeal and I’m extremely humbled by the way it has been received. The new song has retained the energy and spirit, while the new cast has given it their all for this song as I feel they wanted to live up to the expectation of the original chartbuster. The choice again to retain this song is an ode to the spirit of Judwaa, we hope the people will accept this with all its youthfulness intact and probably 20 years from now this version does what the previous is still doing!”

Packed with action, drama, and humour the comedy film with a fun plot has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. There has been a huge anticipation to witness the revamped version of the film.

Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.