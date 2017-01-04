Here’s presenting the second dialogue promo of the upcoming romantic drama OK Jaanu.

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles the film is a remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

The promo features the two paying a visit to the Gynaecologist with a possibility of Shraddha being pregnant while Aditya wonders of how his calculations got miscalculated.

Take a look at the promo here:

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Mani Ratnam, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, & Apoorva Mehta.

The movie is slated to release on 13th January,2017.