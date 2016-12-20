Ok Jaanu Title Track | Aditya & Shraddha Enjoy Carefree Love

Here comes the title track of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ok Jaanu.

The song makes you want to let yourself loose and seize life like never before!

The track is composed and crooned by A. R Rahman along with Srinidhi Venkatesh, while the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Watch this title track right here:

Produced under the banners of Madras Talkies and Dharma Productions, this romantic drama is directed by Shaad Ali and it also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 13th January, 2017.