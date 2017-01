The first dialogue promo of OK Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is now out. The film which is a romantic drama, is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

The promo features Shraddha’s character pulling off a prank on Aditya. The duo are new-age lovers who have no plans to marry each other.

Check out the promo here:

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated to release on 13th January,2017.