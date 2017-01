Here’s the new dialogue promo of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OK Jaanu. The film which is a take on modern day live-in relationships, is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

In this dialogue promo, Tara (Shraddha) and Adi (Aditya) are seen talking about their decision to take the ‘Live-In’ step.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated to release on 13th January.2017.