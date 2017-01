The official trailer of upcoming multi-lingual action-adventure comedy flick Kung Fu Yoga is out. This Jackie Chan starrer film showcases high-octane stunts and some great car chasing sequences. Directed by Stanley Tong, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in key roles.

Enjoy this trailer right here:

The film is set to hit the screens on 3rd February.