O Sona Tere Liye | This Song From MOM Is A Visual & Musical Delight!

A brand new song from Sridevi’s upcoming film Mom was released today. O Sona Tere Liye, is a lovely composition by A R Rahman sung by him and Shashaa Tirupati.

It is an emotional track with the brilliant musical arrangement. Featuring Sridevi, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui, the song looks simply stunning in the backdrop of meadows.

Check out the song here:

Mom is a thriller, that also stars Akshaye Khanna, Pitobash and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Sridevi plays a ‘Mom’ who seems to be extremely concerned about her daughter and is seen getting involved in finding the truths associated with her daughter’s life. Mom will be in theatres on 7th July 2017. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career. Sridevi was last seen in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s 2012 film English Vinglish, which garnered both, critical acclaim as well as box office success.

The earlier schedules of Mom were shot in Delhi. After this, the crew flew to Mestia, Georgia and shot in freezing conditions of minus seven degrees for almost two months. This was definitely challenging for the film’s cast and they successfully wrapped up the schedule.

Trending :

The film’s producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite hopeful about his forthcoming production ‘Mom‘ featuring his wife Sridevi, says the story of the film is very hard hitting.

“I sincerely hope that the film reaches a wider audience and they feel the essence of the story. The story is an emotional journey, it is quite hard hitting and very apt for today’s time. I hope people like it.”

Asked about how casting was important, Boney said: ” Well, the story is about the emotional journey of a mother. Of course, she (Sridevi) is one of the USP of the film but also I think Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin and the rest of the actors of the film also played an equally important role to narrate the story. But most importantly the film has turned out much better than what I had imagined in the beginning.”

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom is releasing on July 7.