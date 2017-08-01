Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video under which all his future films will premiere first on the internet video-on-demand service after their release in theatres and two months before television broadcast.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday made the announcement about the worldwide exclusive content deal with the actor’s company Salman Khan Ventures. It will start with his film Tubelight, which released in June.

All films from Salman Khan Ventures released after Tubelight” will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video first, straight after its release and two months before satellite/television broadcast or any other form of distribution, read a statement from the digital platform.

Apart from the new releases, existing titles like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho and Hero will also be available.

Talking about the deal, Salman said, “Fans of Indian cinema will discover my movies on a new platform and the platform will also help new fans discover our cinema.”

Trending :

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India, said, “We are elated to announce this epic, groundbreaking global deal with Salman. This is another big step to change the way how Indian customers consume entertainment with Salman’s movies coming first to Prime Video customers, before their television broadcast.”

James Farrell, Head of Content, Prime Video, Asia Pacific, said India is a top priority market for Amazon.

“We believe that this love India has for films, the passion, the energy and the talent of India needs to be on a worldwide stage for global audiences to see,” he said.