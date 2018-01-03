Nirdosh New Song: Ashmit Patel & Maheck Chahal Are Setting The Screen On Fire In Barf Si

The makers of Nirdosh have launched a new song from the film today. The song is titled Barf Si, but trust us, it will warm you up in this chilly winters!

The song Barf Si is picturized on the hot couple, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal. Their chemistry in the song looks hot and sensuous AF!

Check out the song here:

Ashmit and Maheck’s steamy sequences and the chemistry of the real-life couple has been shot beautifully on-screen. Barf Si is crooned by Armaan Malik and it is composed by Harry Anand. The song is quite melodious and will tug at the strings of your heart. The aesthetically shot number titillates the audience and leaves you wanting for more.

The film Nirdosh also stars Arbaaz Khan and Manjari Fadnnis. It is a classic murder mystery with all quintessential elements of a perfect Bollywood style thriller. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz, and Barf Si, the latest song from the film, takes the excitement up a notch.

Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Tera Intezaar, he was sharing the screen space with Sunny Leone in the film. But unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office big time.

Directed by Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul, Nirdosh has been produced by UV films and is slated to release on 19th January, 2018.