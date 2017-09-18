Newton’s Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar Will Beat The Monday Blues

After impressing audiences and critics at its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival 2017, where it also won the CICAE Art Cinema Award, Netwon is all set to release this week.

The black comedy film produced by Manish Mundra and directed by Amit V Masurkar will release across India in 300 screens. Known to belt out films powered by the content in the most entertaining way possible Eros International and acclaimed filmmaker, Aanand L Rai has joined hands with Drishyam Films for a black comedy, Newton.

National Award-winner Rajkummar Rao will be seen in a titular role. He is currently high on the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, will be dazzling the celluloid in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers have now released a new song Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar. Listen to it here:

The dutiful Newton’s mantra becomes a foot tapping number with this song. It is a shout out to India to get going! Vocals by Amit Trivedi, lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film made its Asia premiere at the 41st Hong Kong Film Festival 2017 where it won the Jury Prize for the Best Film and its North American premiere at the 15th Tribeca Film Festival 2017 in the International Narrative Competition section.

Trending :

Shot in the mining town of Dalli Rajhara on the outskirts of Maoist’s controlled forests, the movie is set to present an eye-opener to the viewers. To conserve the rawness of the film, tribals from the jungle settlements were auditioned and finalized by the casting director in a month’s span.

Newton‘s director, Amit V Masurkar (of Sulemani Keeda fame) says, “This film is very close to my heart. We had an exciting and demanding shoot in the middle of Chhattisgarh jungles, and the result is this unique story which we are proud to share.”