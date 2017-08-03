The fans of Arjun Rampal were eagerly waiting for some news after the trailer of his much-anticipated film Daddy released. The actor nailed the gangster avatar throughout the trailer and smashed it out of the park!

From the first look of Arjun as Arun Gawli to the teaser of the film, it has created quite a buzz right from the start. Produced by Kundalini Entertainment & Karta Entertainment, the makers have released a teaser of the first song of the film. The song is titled as ‘Disco Song’. The song teaser gives you all the right retro feel, thanks to its costumes and vintage look.

Watch the teaser here:

Daddy is political crime drama film co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The film stars Arjun Rampal, who also co-wrote the film, portraying gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. The movie, whose making took three years, has the involvement of Gawli family.

Starring Arjun Rampal and Aishawarya Rajesh, this movie is unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld. This flick also stars Farhan Akhtar in a key role.

The film’s release date marks a clash with two other films at the box office, one being Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and himself and the other being Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi both of which are scheduled for an 8th September release.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the avatar of a police sub-inspector alongside Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller drama Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Let’s see how nicely he fits into the shoes of the 61-year-old gangster-turned-politician, whose gang used to operate in Central Mumbai areas once upon a time.