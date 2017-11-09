New Song! Sahiba Russ Gayiya From Firangi Is Soothing & Soulful

The makers of Firangi have launched a brand of new track from the film. The song is titled Sahiba Russ Gayiya which is based on Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta’s love story.

The song is simply soothing with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice. This song is about two lovers who are fighting for their love. Kapil tries to mend his love with her lover Ishita but unfortunately, things go wrong with them. As we told you earlier, this beautiful song is sung by Rahat ji, music is given by Jatinder Shah and it is penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir. Both, Kapil and Ishita’s character are madly in love with each other but destiny has some other plans for them.

Kapil Sharma, who has always made us laughed, is now all geared up for his second release. He made his debut with Abbas-Mastan’s Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and impressed everyone with his amazing acting skills. Firangi is a historical period drama film set in the year 1920 and it is directed by Rajeev Dhingra.

The film stars Kapil, who is also producing this film, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. The film was shot in Punjab and Rajasthan. Firangi will also have a special dance number by Iranian-Swedish actress Maryam Zakaria, who told news agency IANS: “It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song with my favorite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my Grand Masti movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song.”

Firangi is all slated to release on November 24, 2017.