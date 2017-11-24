New Song! Ishq De Fanniyar From Fukrey Returns Will Make You Fall In Love

After touching everyone’s heart with the lovely romantic song Ambarsariya in the first film Fukrey, the makers are all set to make us fall in love with the love song from Fukrey Returns titled Ishq De Fanniyar.

Ishq De Fanniyar features Pulkit Samrat (Hunny) and Priya Anand (Priya). Their love chemistry in the song will take you down the memory lane and remind you of Ambarsariya.

The singer Jyotica Tangri has created magic with her vocals, giving the song a beautiful and romantic feel, music is composed by Shaarib and Toshi and it is penned by Kumaar. The music album of film offers a varied range of music tracks to please everyone’s interests. The first two songs Mehbooba and Peh Gaya Khalara have already got everyone hooked to the album. Check out the song here:

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer for the film added to the excitement. Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film Fukrey Returns is all set to create a laughter riot onscreen his December. The sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey is one of the most awaited sequels this year.

Trending

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting. Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of Fukrey further.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on December 8, 2017.