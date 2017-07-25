Aadar Jain and Anya Singh launched by Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films are all set to share the screen together. The two will be seen on screen in the movie Qaidi Band. The film is directed by Habib Faisal, who directed Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Ishaqzaade.

The film is a riveting tale of Undertrials who come together to form a band in jail and their music becomes their only hope for freedom. Recently they had released the first poster which looked like a group of youngsters who are all set to make music. Later, the trailer also created a lot of buzz among the youth and gathered some good reviews.

Now, the makers have released a new song from the film titled I Am India. Check out the song:

Saluting youthful optimism, never say die spirit and freedom as we experience it, this song from the film Qaidi Band is the perfect youth anthem for this season.

A thumping, high-energy track, Habib Faisal has written the lyrics of ‘I am India’. Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma have sung the number and Amit Trivedi has composed the film’s music.

It will be interesting to see this new duo on screen. We hope to see some good chemistry between them. The movie will release on 25th August. The banner has given some amazing actors in the industry since they launched Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar and now they present a female debutante, Anya Singh, in their next.