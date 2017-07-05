After the release of Hans Mat Pagli, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have now released the second song from the film.

The song titled Bakheda depicts the romantic tale of Akshay Kumar aka Keshav and Bhumi Pednakar aka Jaya. It shows how their relationship has grown and ultimately into a blossomed love.

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan with a rustic charm reminding one of their previous collaborations like Beedi from Omkar and many more.

Watch the song here:

The first from the film that was released by was Hans Mat Pagli, in the voice of Sonu Nigam. It was followed up by a female version of the song by Shreya Ghoshal and then a duet version. The songs are quite a hit on YouTube and the colloquial lyrics have caught a lot of attention.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela. The film will hit theaters on 11th August.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.