Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree is all set to reverse the stereotypical gender role of society. While Stree has been scaring the men off with her witchy ways, Kriti Sanon is all set to re-emphasise who is the boss in the upcoming promotional track from the film.

The famous meme Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe where the men are calling women to them has been redefined by the makers in the song where Kriti will be inviting men to her haveli.

Link to song:

The song which is also titled Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe has the laggy lass shaking the dance with Rajkummar Rao trying to lure the actor into her haveli. The song also features Badshah adding his rap to the tunes of Sachin Jigar. It has been sung by Nikita Gandhi and Sachin – Jigar.

Dinesh Vijan presents Stree, a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on 31st August 2018.