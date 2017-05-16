New Arijit Song from Raabta ‘Lambiyaan si judaiyaan’- OUT NOW

The makers of Raabta have released a new song in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh. Composed by JAM8, the song titled ‘Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan’ features the lead cast Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track also has acoustic guitars by Arijit Singh and Roland Fernandes. The song captures the emotional journey of Shiv and Saira as they fall apart and long to be with each other.

Watch the emotional track right here:

Raabta is based on the concept of reincarnation and it also stars Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

The film is being touted to be a remake of popular South drama, Magadheera which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan Teja in lead roles. Magadheera was helmed by Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt was initially cast to play the lead role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput but Bhatt turned down the role due to date issues.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania and is set to release on 9th June 2017. The film will clash with Tom Crusie starrer action adventure horror flick The Mummy, which is a reboot of The Mummy franchise.

After Raabta, Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

On the other hand, Kriti will be next seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed Swara Bhasker starrer Nil Battey Sannata.