Nazarbattu From Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Brings The Yesteryear’s Bobby Deol Back!

Director Navaniat Singh is coming up with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, a sequel to the 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. The makers have released recently released a song from the movie, which is titled Nazarbattu.

Nazarbattu is a song about Kalaa (Bobby Deol) appreciating Chikkoo’s (played by Kriti Kharbanda) beauty and him protecting her from the society’s negative vibes (Nazar). Shot in a typical market and other common surroundings, the song is quite lovey-dovey and the chorus is no less than a brain worm! The song is penned by Pulkit Rishi and is crooned by Sachet Tandon.

After Race 3, we can see Bobby Deol shaking a leg again and coming out of his comfort zone. His chemistry with Kriti looks beautiful and pleasant.

The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. The sequel of the movie released in 2013, but it tanked at the box office. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se also stars Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha, Binnu Dhillon, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Paresh Ganatra, Gurmeet Saajan, Rana Ranbir and will see Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan & Gippy Grewal in special appearance. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 31 this year.