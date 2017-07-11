The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is out now. The trailer is all about guns and intimacy from start to end. Nawaz, who’s always nailed the gangster look in his past films, does it once again in this one!

Nawaz has stolen our hearts with perfect dialogue delivery, on point comedy timing with action-packed drama in the trailer. It keeps you hooked till the end. The trailer is bang ON!

Watch the trailer of the film here:

The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The makers are aiming for an August release though it has not been finalized as yet.

The cast of the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead role. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari. After creating a lot of chaos and curiosity among the audience, now the movie is all set to release on 25th August.

On another hand, Nawazuddin will soon be seen sharing the silver screen with Tiger Shroff in India’s first dance drama Munna Micheal. This is the third time in a row the actor is all set to set the silver screen on fire alone. The actor has been leading films like Manjhi, Haraamkhor. Nawaz in past given has given some fantastic films like Raman Raghav etc.

His recent release Mom which also features Sridevi and Akshaye Khanna has earned 16.92 crores at the box office. The critics and audience have praised the actors acting in the film.

