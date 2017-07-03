Nawazuddin & Tiger Swag Up The Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Munna Michael

Nawazuddin Siddique learning how to dance in this behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming song titled Swag from Munna Michael is a must watch. The actor seems to master the art of dancing just by putting his desi swag to the upcoming peppy number.

In the video, we can see the actor is being trained by his co-star Tiger Shroff and we must say that Tiger is a perfect dance guru for Nawaz.The song comes out on 5th July, till then watch this video for Nawaz’s sexy dance moves.

Here’s the video:

Tiger who is known for his killer moves on the dance floor will be giving a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Nawaz plays the role of a gangster who aspires to dance. This will certainly be the first time, we see his moves in the film.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Niddhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 21st July.

Tiger Shroff has also been finalized for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner “Rambo”, which starred action icon Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board, but says he can never replace Stallone. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. Actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were in consideration for the role, but nothing was materialized.