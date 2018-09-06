Namaste England Trailer: Arjun Kapoor + Parineeti Chopra = Love Wins

Namaste England Trailer: After a whole lot of teasing and curiosity arousing posts on the social media, the trailer of Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England finally released today.

The movie which is not a proper sequel but loosely inspired from the 2007 film Namaste London (starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead) is a Bollywood romantic comedy drama which is sure to tickle our funny bones with Arjun’s presence in it.

Directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the trailer showcases Arjun playing the role of Param and Parineeti as Jasmeet. Madly in love with each other, Jasmeet leaves Param to achieve something out of her life in London and he promises to bring her back.

In a very unique yet funny way, both Arjun and Parineeti both took to their social media handles, creating a battle regarding the release date of the trailer, which undoubtedly intrigued the audience. We’ve got to this point to the makers for such creative promotions!

The movie which is slated to hit the theatres on 19th October, 2018 stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Seal and is shot around the beautiful locations in India including Ludhiana, Amritsar as well as at international locations like Paris, London and several others.