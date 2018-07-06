Naino Ne Baandhi From Gold: The Jodi Of Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy Looks As Fresh As A Daisy!

The first song from Excel Entertainment’s upcoming sports drama Gold titled Naino Ne Baandhi starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy has released today.

Bringing to screen the fresh pair of Akshay and Mouni, Gold has got the audience excited for the film.

In the song, we can see a pure form of love between Akshay and Mouni. It seem this fresh pair has a lot to offer. This song has just shown us a few glimpses, the film will definitely be a treat to watch. Mouni Roy plays the wife of Akshay Kumar in the film and will be seen in a Bengali avatar for her debut film. The song is crooned by Yasser Desai and Arko, and the lyrics & music is given by Arko. Check out the song here:

Gold traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India’s first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.