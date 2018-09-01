Nagri Nagri From Manto: When Sneha Khanwalkar Met Shankar Mahadevan, MAGIC Happened!

After a exhilarating trailer, the makers of Manto have released a song from the film. Titled as Nagri Nagri this song is sung by maestro Shankar Mahadevan. Sneha Khanwalkar has composed the music for the song and it’s penned by Meeraji.

The song explores the vintage India & lyrics focus on how a traveler who travels around the world has lost his way to home. It has some very cute moments of Saadat Hasan Manto’s life. Check out the video here:

Directed by Nandita Das, the movie recently made an impact at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, with audiences and international critics raving about the film and the presentation of Saadat Hasan Manto, whose thoughts and ideologies hold relevance, till date.

As a part of a unique promotional campaign, Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned into a Book Fairy at Cannes and interacted with the locals. A 22-member crew including director Nandita Das, producers Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Divya Dutta and Shashank Arora were present at Cannes for the world premiere.