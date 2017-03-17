Naam Shabana is one of the most awaited movies of 2017. The first trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience. And the makers have now released the second trailer, which, we must say, has upped its thrill quotient.

The 2nd trailer gives us more details about the story line, about Shabana (Tapsee) and what is her mission to join the intelligence agency, since the 1st trailer had focused more on the situation that lead her join as a secret agent.

Check out the trailer right here:

The makers of the film have released two songs of the movie till now. The first song of the album was a romantic track Rozaana. The song had explored the emotional and personal side of Shabana, while the second song is an inspirational track which showcases the hard journey and transformation of Taapsee’s character Shabana from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

Naam Shabana, an Indian action spy thriller film has been directed by Shivam Nair who previously helmed films like Ahista Ahista, Maharathi, and Bhaag Johnny. Naam Shabana has been produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. The movie is scheduled to release on 31 March 2017.

After Naam Shabana, Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is slated to release on 29th September 2017.

In Baby, Taapsee was seen in an extended cameo and she received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her role. Last year she was seen in Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics. Pink completed a successful 50 day run at the movie theaters too.