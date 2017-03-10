Enjoy The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Taapsee & Akshay Kumar Starrer Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is one of the most awaited movie of 2017. The action packed trailer received a lot of appreciation from the audience. And the makers have now released the full audio album of the film.

The album has 4 songs, out of which 3 tracks are composed by Rochak Kohli, while one song is composed by Meet Bros. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and Kumaar.

The first song of the album is a romantic track Rozaana which is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, the song explores the emotional and personal life of Shabana played by Taapsee. The second track of the album Zinda is again sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it is an inspirational track. The song showcases the tough journey of Taapsee’s character.

The next track of the album Zubi Zubi is a fun number. The song has been revamped from the 1987 musical film Dance Dance staring Mithun Chakraborty, Smita Patil and Mandakini in lead roles. The old song Zooby Zooby was sung by Sarla Yeolekar and Alisha Chinai, which was her first step as a playback singer. The lyrics of the song was written by Anjaan, and music of was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

The last song of the album is Baby Besharam sung by Meet Bros, Jasmine Sandlas. This song has been directed by Meet Bros, while the lyrics were penned by Kumaar.

Listen to the full audio jukebox here:

Naam Shabana is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Baby, which also starred Taapsee in an extended cameo. The film will revolve around Taapsee’s character, who will be seen as a special agent.

This Indian action spy thriller film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of FridayFilmworks. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

The movie is scheduled to release on 31 March 2017.