After releasing the Radio Song, the makers of Tubelight have dropped the second song Naach Meri Jaan from the film which celebrates the ‘Bhaihood’,

The first song has already won hearts with its beat and now the beats of this song too are quite refreshing and lively to watch. The song features Salman Khan and Sohail Khan dancing in a free and casual way.

Watch the song here:

This track has been composed by Pritam and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi,Tushar Joshi. Filmmaker Kabir Khan yesterday took to Twitter to announce that Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight‘s second song ‘Naach Meri Jaan’ will be launched on (1st June 2017) at 4 pm with a still from the film.

Trending :

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents. The period drama also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles.

It is adapted from American film Little Boy. Even if Tubelight may be inspired by another film, the teaser has struck a chord with everyone. It is evident how Salman is trying to experiment with each film and Kabir’s skills as a director are certainly not new to us.

Tubelight is a war drama set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. After blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s third film together.