Na Shukre Song From Jia Aur Jia Teaches Us To Live Life To The Fullest

Get ready this winter to go on an adventurous, life-changing road journey with B-town’s most versatile actors Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who have teamed up for an upcoming travel based flick titled Jia Aur Jia.

The makers have released a new song from the movie. The song has both the leading ladies living life to the fullest on their trip. The song is titled Na Shukre. It is sung by Smita Malhotra.

Listen to the track here:

The film is shot in Sweden. Jia Aur Jia is about Richa and Kalki signing up for a holiday embarking a life-changing journey.. from sharing a hotel room to trailer the 2 girls become best friends and slowly share the problems and face the darkest secrets together. The film also stars actor Arslan Goni in the lead. Jia Aur Jia is produced by Mirza N Askari and is presented by Blue fox motion pictures Pvt Ltd.

On the other work front, Richa Chadha will soon be seen in Fukrey’s sequel Fukrey Returns. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and also stars Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in lead roles.

Trending :

The makers had recently released the teaser of the film and we must say that the teaser kept everyone hooked till the end. The film will hit theaters on 8th December 2017. This film of Richa Chadha will clash with John Abraham and Diana Penty’s Parmanu.

Apart from this Richa Chadha was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s web series Inside Edge which also featured Vivek Oberoi in a key role. The actress was praised for her role in the series. The makers are planning to come up with the second season of the same.