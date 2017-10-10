Howard Rosemeyer’s Jia Aur Jia’ surely seems to be an interesting film. The trailer of the movie was launched a few days ago and it was very entertaining. The makers have also been releasing new songs which have been gaining good reviews.

Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin’s performance surely seems to be the highlight of the movie. The movie will surely be celebrating womanhood. Jia Aur Jia also stars Arslan Goni and it is slated to release on October 27, 2017. The movie has been in the making for a long time now but is finally hitting the screens this year.

The makers have released a new song from the film and it’s quite bubbly. It shows the happy side of Kalki’s character. The melodious song is sung by Asees Kaur while the music is by Nisschal Zaveri and the lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam.

Listen to the track here:

The movie has two most talented actresses of Bollywood, and that’s surely a reason we are looking forward to the film. There have been road trip movies made in Bollywood with actors, but we rarely see a movie with two actresses that are based on a journey, and that’s what we feel Jia Aur Jia is going to offer us.

The film will depict the story of two strangers, played by Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who go on a life-changing road trip who both by destiny has only one thing in common – their names.

Apart from this Richa Chadha was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s web series Inside Edge which also featured Vivek Oberoi in a key role. The actress was praised for her role in the series. The makers are planning to come up with the second season of the same.